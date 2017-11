11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Fire Chief's Testimony Tossed In Paramedic's Wrongful Termination Suit

SAN ANTONIO - A paramedic challenging his firing was successful in getting a fire chief's expert testimony excluded from the case when a Texas federal judge ruled Nov. 13 that the chief's testimony is not relevant and would not be helpful to a jury (Bryan Brightwell v. Bandera County, No. 5:16-cv-1216, W.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 186730).