11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Plaintiffs Say VTech Data Breach Revealed Products' Diminished Value

CHICAGO - Stressing that the claims in their amended complaint center on a benefit of the bargain damages theory, the plaintiffs in a putative class action filed in the wake of a 2015 data breach experienced by VTech Electronics North America LLC oppose the firm's dismissal motion in a Nov. 9 brief in Illinois federal court, arguing that the breach revealed VTech's failure to provide a promised kid-safe environment (In re VTech Data Breach Litigation, No. 1:15-cv-10889, N.D. Ill.).