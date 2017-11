11-14-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Risperdal Gynecomastia Defense Verdict Reversed On Appeal For 'Expert' Testimony

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania state appeals court panel on Nov. 13 reversed a Risperdal gynecomastia defense verdict, finding that the trial court erred in not treating physician assistant's testimony as that of a causation expert (W.C. v. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., No. 2451 EDA 2015, Pa. Super., 2017 Pa. Super. LEXIS 909).