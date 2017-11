11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Magistrate: Insufficient Evidence Of Exposure To Original Products In Asbestos Case

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - To hold two companies liable for supplying valves to the U.S. Navy, a plaintiff must also submit evidence that the asbestos-containing gaskets and packing were original or that the companies supplied replacement parts, a federal magistrate judge in Arizona said in a Nov. 9 report and recommendation (Bobby Len Davis and Becky Davis v. Air & Liquid System Corp., et al., No. 14-2288, D. Ariz., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 186478).