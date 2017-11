11-15-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Remands UCL, HBOR Claims To California Court, Finds Trustee Is Not Immune

LOS ANGELES - After finding that a trustee named in an action filed by a borrower was not a sham defendant, a California federal judge on Nov. 13 remanded her causes of action for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL), wrongful foreclosure and other claims to a state court (Nancy M. Horner v. The Bank of New York Mellon, et al., No. 17-1489, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 187362).