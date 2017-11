11-15-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Denial Of LTD Claim Supported By Evidence, Pennsylvania Federal Judge Says

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal judge on Nov. 13 denied a disability claimant's motion for summary judgment and granted a disability plan's motion for summary judgment after determining that the plan's denial of the claim for long-term disability benefits was not arbitrary and capricious because the denial is supported by the evidence (Karen O'Conner v. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. et al., No. 15-5051, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 186692).