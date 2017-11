11-15-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Intervenor's Request To Amend Pleadings Against Insurer Untimely, Judge Says

GREENBELT, Md. - An intervening party in an insurance company's lawsuit accusing an insured of making material misrepresentations on a policy application cannot amend its pleadings to change admissions and add counterclaims, a federal judge in Maryland ruled Nov. 13, finding that the request was untimely (CX Insurance Company v. Benjamin L. Kirson, No. 15-cv-3132, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 187164).