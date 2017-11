11-15-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Magistrate Judge Denies Deadline Extension In Defects Insurance Coverage Dispute

ORLANDO, Fla. - In an insurance coverage dispute over construction defects, a Florida federal magistrate judge on Nov. 13 denied a developer's request for an extension of deadline on the serving of expert disclosures (WaterMark Construction L.P. v. Southern-Owners Insurance Co., et al., No. 17-1814, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 186765).