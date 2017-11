11-15-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Federal Judge: No Employment Practices Coverage Owed For Age Discrimination Claims

DENVER - A Colorado federal judge on Nov. 14 granted an insurer's motion for summary judgment in a coverage dispute over underlying age discrimination and retaliation claims against its insured, finding that the insured failed to give timely notice of the claim (Scottsdale Indemnity Co. v. Convercent Inc., et al., No 17-01236, D. Colo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 187939).