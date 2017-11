11-15-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Panel: Employee Fired For Pro-Trump Tweet Wrongly Denied Unemployment Benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Nov. 13 found that an employee's tweet, which led to her dismissal, did not violate her employer's social media policy and, thus, did not constitute willful misconduct to disqualify her from receiving unemployment compensation (UC) benefits (Waverly Heights Ltd. v. Unemployment Compensation Board of Review, No. 312 CD 2017, Pa. Cmwlth.).