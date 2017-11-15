11-15-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Class Suit Over Labeling, Source Of Latex For Condoms Survives Dismissal Bid

SAN DIEGO - A plaintiff's failure to allege exactly what percentage of latex used in Trojan brand condoms is sourced outside the United States does not doom his class complaint alleging that the packaging stating the items are "Made in U.S.A." violates California law, a California federal judge ruled Nov. 13, finding that the plaintiff only needs to credibly allege that the amount coming from outside the United States is greater than 10 percent (Kenrick Claiborne v. Church & Dwight Co., Inc., No. 17-746, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 187343).