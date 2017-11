11-15-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Vacates Confirmation Of $146M ICSID Award Against Spain

NEW YORK - After recent appeals court rulings in which panels reversed district court judgments granting ex parte petitions for failure to comply with the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976 (FSIA), a New York federal judge on Nov. 13 reversed his previous ruling confirming a $146,079,996 award issued against the Kingdom of Spain (Eiser Infrastructure, et al. v. Kingdom of Spain, No. 17-3808, S.D. N.Y.).