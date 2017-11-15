11-15-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Finds Lack Of Jurisdiction To Consider If SIAC's Order Was Enforceable

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Japanese electronics company on Nov. 13 filed a notice of appeal to the District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals of a judge's finding that a Chinese manufacturer of televisions lacked sufficient contacts to the District of Columbia to maintain a federal lawsuit there and denial of the company's request for a declaration that a gag order issued by a Singapore arbitral tribunal was unenforceable (Sharp Corp., et al. v. Hisense USA Corp., et al., No. 17-1648, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 186686).