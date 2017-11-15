11-15-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Investors Pleaded Scienter In Making Federal Securities Law Claims

NEW YORK - Shareholders in a securities class action lawsuit against car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (Chrysler), certain of its executive officers and others have properly pleaded scienter and falsity in making their federal securities law claims by showing that the defendants concealed certain emissions-based issues with several of Chrysler's automobiles, a federal judge in New York ruled Nov. 13 in denying the defendants' motion to dismiss (Victor Pirnik v. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., et al., No. 15-7199, S.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 187264).