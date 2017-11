11-15-2017 | 17:01 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Monsanto: Glyphosate Cancer Evidence Is 'Unreliable,' Constitutes 'Junk Science'

SAN FRANCISCO - Monsanto Co. on Nov. 10 filed a brief in the multidistrict litigation for the herbicide Roundup in California federal court, arguing that the evidence offered by the plaintiffs' expert concerning the carcinogenic properties of Roundup's active ingredient glyphosate is "unreliable" and constitutes "junk science" (In re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation, No. 2741 MDL, N.D. Calif.).