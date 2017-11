11-15-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 1st Circuit Affirms Summary Judgment In Car Crash Suit

BOSTON - The First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 13 affirmed a decision by a district court to grant summary judgment to the defendants in a car crash suit after finding that a magistrate judge did not err by striking expert reports from a plaintiff's opposition to summary judgment (Nana Amoah v. Dennis McKinney, et al., No. 16-2291, 1st Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 22694).