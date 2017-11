11-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Architectural Expert's Testimony Restricted In Home Design Copyright Case

TOLEDO, Ohio - An architectural expert in a home design copyright infringement action cannot opine that a company's designs do not merit copyright protection because the opinion is an impermissible legal conclusion, though the expert can testify about the similarities and differences between the parties' designs, an Ohio federal judge held Nov. 14 (Design Basics LLC v. Forrester Wehrle Homes, Inc., et al., No. 3:15-cv-00666, N.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 188005).