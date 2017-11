11-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - IT Specialist Can Opine On Falsity Of Investor Statements, Judge Says

SHERMAN, Texas - An information technology specialist can testify about whether statements made to investors by the CEO of a computer server development company were false, but cannot opine on whether the statements were misleading, a Texas federal judge ruled Nov. 14 (Securities and Exchange Commission v. William E. Mapp, III, No. 4:16-cv-00246, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 188083).