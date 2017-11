11-16-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Refusal To Register 'Sensi' Trademark Upheld By Federal Circuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Findings by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board that the "Sensi" trademark in Class 5 of the Trademark Classifications for Goods and Services for diapers would likely cause confusion with two previously registered marks for "Sensi-Care" for use in connection with a treatment for diaper rash were not erroneous, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Nov. 13 (In re: P.T. Arista Latindo, No. 17-1292, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 22637).