11-16-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Rehearing By Patent Board Sought, Reliance On General Plastic Factors Disputed

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A recent ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that established a series of factors to consider when multiple petitions for inter partes review (IPR) of one patent are filed by one party should not have been relied on by the board in turning away a petition for IPR in October, the petitioner asserts in a Nov. 13 request for rehearing (NetApp Inc. v. Realtime Data LLC, No. IPR2017-01196, PTAB).