11-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Termination Of LTD Benefits Supported By Medical Evidence, Appeals Panel Says

PHILADELPHIA - A district court did not err in finding that a disability insurer's termination of long-term disability benefits under the plan's any-occupation standard was not arbitrary and capricious because the termination is supported by substantial evidence, the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held Nov. 13 (Kristen Ann Davies v. First Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., No. 17-1782, 3rd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 22656).