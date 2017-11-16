11-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Uber Hit With Class Suit For Alleged Harassment, Assaults By Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO - Uber Technologies Inc. has failed to perform adequate background checks on its drivers prior to hiring and has failed to monitor them after hiring, resulting in passengers - primarily females - suffering sexual harassment and assaults, two unnamed Jane Does allege in a Nov. 14 class complaint filed in a California federal court alleging violations of the Unfair Fraudulent and Unfair Business Practices Act and the Consumer Legal Remedies Act (CLRA) (Jane Doe 1, et al. v. Uber Technologies, Inc., No. 17-6571, N.D. Calif.).