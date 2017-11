11-16-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Arkansas Appeals Panel Affirms Defense Verdict In Medical Malpractice Suit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A panel of the Third Division of the Arkansas Court of Appeals on Nov. 15 affirmed a defense verdict in a medical malpractice suit after finding that the trial court did not err by giving the jury an instruction stating that the jury may only consider the expert testimony of nurses in determining if a nurse was negligent in giving a steroid injection to a patient (Natasha Engleman v. Cindye McCullough, et al., No. CV-16-786, Ark. App. 3rd Div., 2017 Ark. App. 613).