11-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Boiler, Furnace Companies, Supply Houses Secure Verdict In Pa. Asbestos Trial

SCRANTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania jury on Nov. 15 returned a defense verdict for a handful of boiler and furnace manufacturers and parts supply houses, finding that the asbestos-containing products in question were not unreasonably dangerous and that none of the five defendants acted negligently (Diane Horst, et al. v. Union Carbide Corp., et al., No. 15 CV 1903, Pa. Comm. Pls., Lackawanna Co.).