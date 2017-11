11-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Federal Judge Compels Discovery From Plaintiffs In Asbestos-Drilling Mud Case

BATON ROUGE, La. - Plaintiffs alleging asbestos exposure in drilling mud must respond to written discovery seeking information regarding injuries, exposure and work history and seeking the release of related medical records and work histories, a federal judge in Louisiana said Nov. 14 (Manuel Garza v. Phillips 66 Co., et al., No. 13-742, M.D. La.).