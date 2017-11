11-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Montana High Court Finds Bankruptcy Stay Tolled Asbestos Suits Against Railway

HELENA, Mont. - W.R. Grace's bankruptcy order enjoining new litigation tolled the Federal Employer's Liability Act (FELA) three-year statute of limitations for suing an associated railroad that allegedly exposed a worker to asbestos-contaminated vermiculite, the Montana Supreme Court held Nov. 14 (Kelly G. Watson v. BNSF Railway Co., et al., No. DA 17-0229, Mont. Sup., 2017 Mont. LEXIS 678).