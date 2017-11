11-16-2017 | 16:30 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Public Citizen Petitions FDA To Remove Benicar Blood Pressure Drug From Market

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Advocacy group Public Citizen on Nov. 15 petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to immediately require the removal of Benicar from the market because it says the blood pressure drug "has unique serious risks but no unique benefit."