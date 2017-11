11-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Woman Wants Delaware Household Asbestos Case Against Manufacturers Revived

WILMINGTON, Del. - Two companies supplied tons of asbestos-containing paper to a manufacturer without any type of warning, despite clear evidence of the fiber's dangers to workers and household members, a women tells Delaware's top court in urging it to reinstate her second-hand exposure case (Elizabeth Ramsey, et al. v. Georgia Southern University Advanced Development Center, et al., No. 305, 2017, Del. Sup.).