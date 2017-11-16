11-16-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Shareholders Seek To Halt Proposed Vote On Ruby Tuesday Acquisition Deal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Ruby Tuesday Inc. shareholders filed three related securities class action lawsuits in Tennessee federal court between Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, seeking to halt a proposed merger deal in which Ruby Tuesday would be acquired, arguing that the company, its CEO and board of directors and others failed to properly provide shareholders with information necessary to conduct a vote on the proposed deal in violation of federal securities law (Jonathan Raul v. Ruby Tuesday Inc., et al., No. 17-494; Larry Patterson v. Ruby Tuesday Inc., No. 17-495; and David Breslau v. Ruby Tuesday Inc., et al., No. 17-496, E.D. Tenn.).