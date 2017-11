11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - California Federal Judge Transfers Disability Suit To New Jersey Federal Court

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Nov. 16 granted a disability insurer's motion to transfer a disability claimant's suit to New Jersey federal court after determining that New Jersey is the more convenient forum for the parties and for the witnesses (Ernest Tarasovsky v. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, No. 17-03464, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 189926).