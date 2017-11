11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Did Not Act In Bad Faith By Only Paying For A Portion Of Floor Replacement

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal judge on Nov. 15 dismissed a bad faith claim alleged against a homeowners insurer after determining that the insureds failed to prove that the insurer acted unreasonably by paying for only a portion of the insureds' kitchen floor following a flood at the insureds' home (Steven Barnwell et al. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., No. 16-4739, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 188427).