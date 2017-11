11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Known Defects Relieve Insurer Of Duty To Pay For Repairs, Panel Finds

LOS ANGELES - A homeowner "who is aware, long before a rainstorm occurs and causes damage, of possible leakage" caused by construction defects cannot reasonably expect an insurer to pay for repairs on the theory that rainwater, and not the defects, caused the damage, a California appeals panel affirmed Nov. 14 (Simon Cohen, et al. v. Pacific Specialty Insurance Co., No. B276060, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 8, 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 7779).