11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel Reverses Summary Judgment On Insurer's Duty To Defend Defect Claims

SAN DIEGO - A California appeals panel on Nov. 14 reversed an entry of summary judgment to an insurer on its duty to defend construction defect claims under subcontractors' policies but affirmed summary judgment to a second insurer, finding that it has no duty to defend (McMillin Management Services L.P., et al. v. Financial Pacific Insurance Co., et al., No. D069814, Calif. App., 4th Dist., Div. 1, 2017 Cal. App. LEXIS 1000).