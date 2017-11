11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - California Company To Pay $105,000 To Settle EEOC Equal Pay Suit

LOS ANGELES - A Santa Ana, Calif.-based business will pay $105,000 to end claims that it paid a female sales representative less than her male co-worker, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Nov. 15, one day after the consent decree of order was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Spec Formliners, Inc., et al., No. 16-2066, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS).