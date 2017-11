11-17-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Employer's Collection Of Biometric Data Violates Illinois Law, Class Suit Claims

CHICAGO - The owner of assisted living facilities violates the Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting biometric data, one former employee alleges in a class complaint filed Nov. 14 in the Cook County, Ill., Circuit Court (Jonnae Taylor, et al. v. Sunrise Senior Living Management, Inc., et al., No. 2017-CH-15152, Ill. Cir., Cook Co., Chancery Div.).