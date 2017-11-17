11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Expedited Discovery Request Overly Broad, Magistrate Judge Rules

WICHITA, Kan. - A plaintiff in a misappropriation of trade secrets lawsuit against its former employee and direct competitor has failed to show that expedited discovery is warranted in the action under Kansas' reasonableness or good cause test because, among other things, the plaintiff's discovery sought is overly broad, a federal magistrate judge in Kansas ruled Nov. 15 in denying the plaintiff's motion for expedited discovery (HydroChem LLC v. Loren Keating, et al., No. 17-1281, D. Kan., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 188467).