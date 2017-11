11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Confirms $2.1M ICC Award For Bulgarian Machine Company

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California federal judge on Nov. 14 granted a Bulgarian machine-building company's petition to confirm a $2,119,167.79 international arbitral award issued against a California company, finding that enforcement of the award was not against public policy (TMCO Ltd. v. Green Light Energy Solutions R&D Corp., No. 4:17-cv-00997, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 188362).