11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Frontera Says It Will Soon Receive Full Payment Of $2.02M Arbitration Award

HOUSTON - A Texas oil and gas exploration and production company on Nov. 17 said that enforcement proceedings to confirm a $2,026,126.32 international arbitral award have been completed and that it will receive payment of the total award.