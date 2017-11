11-17-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Los Angeles Jury Returns Asbestos Verdict For J&J, Talc Miner

LOS ANGELES - A California jury on Nov. 16 returned a verdict in favor of Johnson & Johnson in the first ever cosmetic-talc asbestos case taken to trial against the company, while also handing a defense verdict to the company that mined the raw talc, sources told Mealey Publications (Tina Herford, et al. v. AT&T Corp., et al., No. BC646315, Calif. Super., Los Angeles Co.).