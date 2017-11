11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Louisiana Appeals Panel Affirms $500,000 Verdict In Medical Malpractice Suit

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Louisiana appeals panel on Nov. 15 affirmed a $500,000 verdict in a medical malpractice suit after finding that the trial court did not err by excluding the credibility evidence of the expert of a woman who claimed that a doctor breached the standard of care that caused her husband's death (Wynona Johnson v. Tyrone Tucker M.D., et al., No. 51,723-CA, La. App., 2nd Cir., 2017 La. App. LEXIS 2056).