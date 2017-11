11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Texas Appeals Panel Affirms Defense Verdict In Medical Malpractice Suit

BEAUMONT, Texas - A panel of the Ninth District Texas Court of Appeals on Nov. 16 affirmed a verdict in favor of a hospital where a man was given an injection and developed severe pain in his leg following the injection after finding that the verdict was not against the weight of the evidence (Lonnie D. Rodgers Sr. v. The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, No. 09-16-00276-CV, Texas App., 9th Dist., 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 10764).