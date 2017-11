11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - County Tells Texas Court Deceased Judge's Asbestos Case Barred By Workers' Comp

HOUSTON - A resolution extending benefits to optional employees is valid and places an asbestos case brought on behalf of a former judge under the exclusivity provision of the workers' compensation system, a government entity told a Texas appeals court on Nov. 15 (Jefferson County, Texas v. Ellarene Farris, et al., No. 01-17-00493-CV, Texas App., 1st Dist.).