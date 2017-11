11-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - New York Investigation Reveals Housing Authority Falsified Lead-Hazard Reports

NEW YORK - The New York Department of Investigation (DOI) on Nov. 15 issued a report indicating that the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) failed to conduct mandatory safety inspections for lead paint during a four-year period beginning in 2013 but falsified reports to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development stating that the NYCHA was in compliance with federal laws pertaining to those inspections.