Mealey's Insurance - Pa. High Court Denies Review Of Ruling On $1M Claim Against Insurance Guarantor

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Nov. 16 declined to review a lower court's vacating of a trial court finding that a $1 million default judgment claim against the state's insurance guarantor was time-barred (James Green v. Pennsylvania Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association, No. 256 WAL 2017, Pa. Sup., 2017 Pa. LEXIS 2995).