11-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 9th Circuit Affirms: Use Of 'Empire' Mark Protected By 1st Amendment

SAN FRANCISCO - Two broadcasters were properly granted a summary judgment that their use of the name "Empire" is protected under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Nov. 16 (Twentieth Century Fox Television, et al. v. Empire Distribution Inc., No. 16-55577, 9th Cir.).