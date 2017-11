11-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Affirms Delayed Motion To Amend Dooms Patent Complaint

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Florida federal judge's decision to dismiss a patent infringement complaint without prejudice following a plaintiff's delayed efforts to add a co-inventor was upheld by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 17 (Cobra International Inc. v. BCNY International Inc., et al., Nos. 16-2103, -2173, -2635, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 23133).