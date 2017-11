11-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit: Patent Board Properly Rejected Application As Anticipated

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 17 turned away an inventor's challenge to a decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that rejected - as anticipated - various claims of a patent application (In re: C. Douglass Thomas, No. 17-1100, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 23135).