11-20-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Court Finds UCL, Labor Code Claims Are Not Subject To Arbitration

SAN FRANCISCO - A California appeals court on Nov. 15 found that an employee's claims for violation of the California Labor Code and California's unfair competition law (UCL) were excluded from a mandatory arbitration provision, affirming a court's decision refusing to compel arbitration of the claims (Christopher Silva v. Fry's Electronics Inc., No. A146622, Calif. App., 1st Dist., Div. 4, 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 7875).