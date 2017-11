11-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Facebook Tracking Cookie Class Action Dismissed For 3rd Time

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of Facebook Inc. users saw their putative class claims against the social network operator dismissed for a third time Nov. 17, with a California federal judge finding that the plaintiffs still failed to establish that Facebook breached a contractual duty when it purportedly tracked their online activities (In re: Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation, No. 5:12-md-02314, N.D. Calif.).