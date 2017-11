11-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Alabama Federal Judge Denies Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

MOBILE, Ala. - A federal judge in Alabama on Nov. 16 denied a processing plant's motion for summary judgment in a premises liability suit after finding that a man who injured himself after falling off of a platform properly alleged his premises liability claims and that there is a genuine issue of material fact over whether the danger was open and obvious (Kenneth W. Highfield v. Grede Ii LLC, et al., No. 16-0501, S.D. Ala. 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 189416).